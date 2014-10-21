* Fed's inspector general criticizes failure to act
By Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 21 The Federal
Reserve's New York branch knew about risks JPMorgan Chase & Co
was taking with its massive "London Whale" derivatives bets four
years before they imploded, but it failed to act properly to
head them off, the U.S. central bank's inspector general said.
The Fed's Office of Inspector General said on Tuesday one of
the key flaws it uncovered in its probe of the 2008 transaction
at the Wall Street bank was the New York Fed's over-reliance on
certain personnel who left the supervisory team in 2011. That
created a "significant loss of institutional knowledge" within
the team assigned to inspect JPMorgan, the report said.
In what amounts to another recent black eye for the New York
Fed's bank supervision unit, the report also noted that
competing supervisory priorities and limited resources
contributed to a failure to conduct key follow-up examinations.
The London Whale case emerged from JPMorgan's credit
derivative trading losses in Europe in 2012, which were
connected to its chief investment office (CIO) and ballooned to
$6.2 billion by the end of that year. The bank was fined more
than $1 billion by U.S. and British regulators for the loss,
which sparked concerns in the U.S. Congress over lax Fed
oversight in the throes of the financial crisis.
The inspector general's findings could stoke long-simmering
concerns among Americans that federal regulators, the Fed in
particular, are too deferential to Wall Street to head off
another crisis and recession.
"It's a failure to coordinate, and it's frustrating," said
Cornelius Hurley, a former assistant general counsel at the
Fed's Board of Governors.
"It's nice to think that with the new set of players (since
2008) in Treasury and the New York Fed that we would get a
re-examination of bank supervision, but I really don't see that
happening without another financial crisis."
Perhaps the most damaging finding on Tuesday was evidence
that the New York Fed became aware of risks in J.P. Morgan's CIO
four years before the scandal broke. According to the report,
the New York Fed identified the risks and planned two
examinations of the bank's CIO office.
A team from the Washington-based Federal Reserve system also
planned an examination in 2009, but the probes were not
discussed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
another U.S. agency responsible for bank supervision.
"As a result, there was a missed opportunity for the
consolidated supervisor and the primary supervisor to discuss
risks related to the CIO and to consider how to deploy the
agencies' collective resources most effectively," the report
said.
ANOTHER BLACK EYE
The Inspector General's office made 10 recommendations,
including better cooperation with other regulators of complex
banks, and better procedures for New York Fed staffers to
escalate concerns and rethink their supervision in light of
"emerging risks and changed circumstances" within banks.
The New York Fed has responded, the report added, by saying
it is committed to improving supervision, and that it also has
concerns about certain aspects of the report's findings. Because
the concerns contain confidential supervisory information, the
inspector general did not release them in its summary report.
The report is the latest image problem for the New York Fed,
which acts as the central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street.
Last month, secretly-recorded tapes emerged that portrayed New
York Fed examiners as hesitant to demand answers and changes
from Goldman Sachs officials.
Hurley said that incident, which has prompted some lawmakers
to demand public hearings, sounds similar to the problems
outlined in Tuesday's report on the London Whale.
"The Inspector General is chronicling further anecdotes that
indicate that regulators may not have been entirely diligent,
and it's a shame," said Hurley, who is now director of the
Center for Finance, Law & Policy at Boston University. "The
regulators are as dependent on the banks for their survival as
the banks are on the regulators," he said.
A New York Fed spokesman did not comment on Tuesday.
On Monday, William Dudley, a former Goldman Sachs partner
who is now president of the New York Fed, delivered a tough
speech aimed at the continued bad behavior exemplified by
bankers, calling for an overhaul of compensation and for the
firms to shrink if they cannot be managed effectively.
The inspector general's unabridged report is not publicly
available. To read the summary report, click on: 1.usa.gov/1uzrxo5
