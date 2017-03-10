UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 10 The median number of U.S. interest rate increases in 2017 expected among Federal Reserve policymakers may grow to four when they release their summary of quarterly economic forecasts next Wednesday, JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday.
This would be one more than their median view of three hikes in their projections in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts