By Mark Felsenthal

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Esther George, a long-time bank supervisor at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, will take the reins at the institution after its current president, Thomas Hoenig, steps down on Oct. 1, the bank announced on Thursday.

George, who has a Master's degree in business administration, currently holds the regional Fed bank's No. 2 post of first vice president and chief operating officer. She served as vice president in charge of supervision and risk management from 2001-09.

While it is not unheard of for a woman to lead one of the 12 regional Fed banks, George is only the fifth woman to have done so in the almost 100-year history of the Federal Reserve system.

Her views on monetary policy are not well known, but she will take the place of one of the most steadfast and outspoken anti-inflation hawks in the Fed system.

Hoenig consistently opposed the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy and many bankers in the Kansas City district share his view that benchmark interest rates -- which the Fed cut to close to zero in December 2008 -- should be higher.

"We expect that her initial inclination would be to lean against policies calling for further monetary accommodation," said Troy Davig, senior U.S. economist at Barclays Capital in New York.

In 2009, George served as acting director of the Federal Reserve Board's Division of Bank Supervision in Washington.

Her experience with regulatory issues will be valuable as the Fed and other bank regulators put into effect a raft of new rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul enacted after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"She will initially have greatest influence in shaping how the Fed is adapting and implementing new banking regulations," Davig said.

Another one of George's duties will be to oversee the Kansas City Fed's annual central bankers' retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The exclusive event, which draws top officials from around the world, is always closely watched for clues about what the Fed and other central banks are planning.

At the most recent Jackson Hole conference, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke made clear the U.S. central bank would take further action to support the economy if the lofty 9.1 percent U.S. jobless rate did not come down. The Fed is widely expected to ease monetary policy further at a meeting next week.

George, 53, will join the Cleveland Fed's Sandra Pianalto as the second woman currently serving as president of a regional Fed bank.

There are currently three women serving on the Fed's Board of Governors, which has seven seats of which only five are now occupied.

As president of a regional Fed bank, George will participate in meetings of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but will have a vote only once every three years. The Kansas City Fed's next turn to vote will be in 2013.

George was picked by the Kansas City Fed's own directors and was approved by the Fed's Washington board.