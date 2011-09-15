(Corrects to show George's most recent job was first vice president and chief operating officer)

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The Kansas City Federal Reserve on Thursday named Esther George, a long-time bank supervisor at the institution, as its president to replace Thomas Hoenig, who is retiring.

George, who holds a master's degree in business administration, has most recently been the Kansas City Fed's first vice president and chief operating officer. She was vice president in charge of its division of supervision and risk management from 2001 to 2009.

In 2009, George served as acting director of the Federal Reserve Board's division of bank supervision in Washington. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)