COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 27 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday that he would support trimming the Fed's holdings in both mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasuries when it comes time to shrink the Fed's balance sheet.

"You might tailor the run off strategy to each type of security," Kaplan told reporters after an event at Texas A&M University. (Reporting by Brad S. Morse; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)