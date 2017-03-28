BRIEF-Millennium Park Topco LLC raises $347.4 mln in equity financing
* Millennium Park Topco LLC files to say it has raised $347.4 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s1AGPf)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 27 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday that he would support trimming the Fed's holdings in both mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasuries when it comes time to shrink the Fed's balance sheet.
"You might tailor the run off strategy to each type of security," Kaplan told reporters after an event at Texas A&M University. (Reporting by Brad S. Morse; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, citing continued U.S. economic growth and job market strength, and announced it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year.
DUBAI, June 14 Bahrain's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising key interest rates by 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates.