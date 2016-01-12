BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2 stable outlook
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to b3 from caa2; stable outlook
DALLAS Jan 11 Robert Kaplan, the new chief of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday he would take a "wait-and-see" approach on assessing how China's slowdown will affect the U.S. economy.
Kaplan told the Dallas chapters of Financial Executives International, the Association for Corporate Growth and the National Association of Corporate Directors that he was not surprised that China's stock market volatility had jarred markets around the world.
But he said it was still too soon to tell if it will get worse, or if in a couple of months China will turn out to have rebounded.
In September the Fed held off on raising rates in part because of concerns over the slowdown in China's economic growth. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks fell more than 1 percent to their lowest level in over four-months on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, while exporters dropped after the yen spiked to a five-month high.