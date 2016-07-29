(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 29 The Federal Reserve
should not overreact to Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP
report, but needs to consider more data before contemplating
another interest rate increase, a top Fed policymaker said.
"You can't overreact to any one data point ... this number
will get revised," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told
reporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico after speaking to a
community bankers association.
He added that he would looking for "continuing improvement
and forward momentum in GDP, an improvement in the labor market
and some progress on inflation" from now until the U.S. central
bank's next policy meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Earlier on Friday, the Commerce Department reported that the
U.S. economy grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second
quarter, much less than expected, as inventory investment fell
for the first time in nearly five years.
Kaplan, who is not a voting member of the Fed's
policy-setting committee this year but participates fully in its
deliberations, declined to comment when reporters asked him how
many rate rises he expects in 2016.
Describing himself as "forward leaning" in wanting to raise
rates, Kaplan nevertheless added that "you can't force it." He
added that he continued to think rates should be raised
gradually and patiently.
Other Fed policymakers also have emphasized that any further
rate increases will be cautious and gradual given that an
uncertain global backdrop could result in slower U.S. economic
growth for years to come.
The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday at the end of its
latest policy meeting, but noted that near-term risks to the
U.S. economic outlook had diminished. That was seen as a sign
that it was open to a rate hike at its Sept. 20-21
meeting.
The central bank raised rates in December for the first time
in nearly a decade and had signaled another four rate increases
were in the offing for 2016. But a global growth slowdown, mixed
U.S. data and Britain's vote to leave the European Union forced
the Fed to scale back its projected rate hikes for the year to
two.
Kaplan and San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who
spoke earlier on Friday in Massachusetts, were the first central
bank officials to speak publicly since this week's policy
statement.
Williams said two rate increases were still possible in 2016
if economic data was supportive. He also downplayed Friday's GDP
reading.
Kaplan said he still expects the U.S. economy to grow at
around a 2 percent annualized rate this year, although he
cautioned that the risks were to the downside. He added that
strong consumer data was "an encouraging sign" and inventory
adjustments could work themselves out.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)