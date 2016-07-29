ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 29 Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday played down the
weaker-than-expected gross domestic product growth reported for
the second quarter.
"You can't overreact to any one data point ... this number
will get revised," Kaplan told reporters in New Mexico after
speaking to a community bankers association.
Kaplan added that between now and the U.S. central bank's
next policy meeting in September he would be looking at further
information for "continuing improvement and forward momentum in
GDP, an improvement in the labor market and some progress on
inflation."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)