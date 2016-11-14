WICHITA FALLS, Tex. Nov 14 Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he is
sticking to his forecast for 2 percent U.S. economic growth next
year, as it is too early to assess the effect of new economic
policies under a Donald Trump presidency.
If a Trump administration delivers fiscal and other policies
as investors are betting he will, that would give the Fed some
room to maneuver, Kaplan told reporters after an economic forum
hosted by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. But so far, the
rise in yields that those expectations have driven do not affect
his own expectations for Fed policy or for the economy.
"In the near future it would be appropriate for us to remove
some accommodation," said Kaplan, who has said he would have
supported a rate increase at the last two Fed meetings.
