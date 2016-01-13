WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday recent turmoil
in international markets should be watched and understood, but
it might not reflect the underlying U.S. economy.
In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Kaplan said
consumers should not "overread or overreact" to recent market
shifts.
"It takes time to figure out what the market may be saying
to us," he said, adding that China is dealing with a number of
underlying issues in its economy that are not cyclical and will
last years.
The U.S. economy is "making good progress" toward reaching
full employment, he also said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heave)