WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday recent turmoil in international markets should be watched and understood, but it might not reflect the underlying U.S. economy.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Kaplan said consumers should not "overread or overreact" to recent market shifts.

"It takes time to figure out what the market may be saying to us," he said, adding that China is dealing with a number of underlying issues in its economy that are not cyclical and will last years.

The U.S. economy is "making good progress" toward reaching full employment, he also said.

