DALLAS Feb 24 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that his more downbeat assessment of the U.S. central bank's path of rate hikes will be reflected at the next policy meeting in March.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see in my submission some slowing, or some change in the path. You'll see some change," he told reporters following an event in Dallas, referring to the Fed's economic projections that each policymaker anonymously submits every quarter.

Kaplan is among a growing number of Fed officials who have said the U.S. central bank may have to halt further interest rate hikes amid tightening financial conditions and slow progress toward the Fed reaching its 2-percent inflation target.

He also said he was carefully watching the U.S. Treasuries yield curve as a forward indicator of the U.S. economic outlook.

Earlier, Kaplan told an audience of Harvard University alumni that he does not see a recession in the United States this year, but that secular trends, including an aging population, will have a detrimental effect on GDP growth rates at home and elsewhere.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade in December. Since then, worries over slowing global growth, renewed market volatility and a decline in U.S. inflation expectations have clouded the economic outlook.

Kaplan, appointed Dallas Fed chief six months ago, rotates into a voting position on the Fed's rate-setting committee next year, and takes part in deliberations.

The former Goldman Sachs banker also reiterated his view that the Fed has to be "patient" and "cautious" in assessing further data to decide the course of interest rates. He declined to give a timeline for that assessment.

The Fed is likely to downgrade its December median prediction of four hikes this year at its next meeting on March 15-16. Traders have currently all but priced out any increase this year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)