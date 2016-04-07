(Adds comments, background)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, April 6 The Federal Reserve should be
patient and cautious about raising short-term interest rates,
but should nevertheless increase them in a sustained way, Dallas
Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.
What people should understand, he said, is that the Fed
sees "a resilient economy and a sustained, but cautious and
gradual path," for interest-rate hikes.
Kaplan forecast "solid" growth of 1.9 percent for the U.S.
economy this year, which he said is enough to push unemployment
down further and help push inflation back up to the Fed's 2
percent target. Near-zero interest rates have a cost, and the
Fed should remove some monetary accommodation, he said.
Still, he said, the risk remains that slow growth abroad
will spark tighter financial conditions in the United States and
slow the economy. Indeed, Kaplan said he is still assessing the
impact of the abrupt tightening of financial conditions in the
United States that occurred in January and February, when
worries about global growth sparked a decline in the U.S. stock
market.
Kaplan's comments were largely a repeat of views he has
staked out in recent months, and that are largely in line with
the Fed's policy leaders from Chair Janet Yellen down.
He declined to speculate on when the Fed will next raise
rates, saying that to do so would only create confusion because
his view could change if the economic data does.
The Fed last month signaled that two rate hikes are likely
this year, but investors are pricing in just one.
