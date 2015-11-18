HOUSTON Nov 18 The Federal Reserve has been
"prudent" to keep interest rates at zero so far this year and
will likely need to keep monetary policy accommodative for "some
time," the U.S. central bank's newest policymaker said on
Wednesday.
"It is probable that the return to 'normal' interest rates
will be gradual," Rob Kaplan said in his first policy speech as
the new president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, a position
he took up less than three months ago.
Still, he added, "accommodative policy does not necessarily
mean a zero fed funds rate."
Rates left at zero for too long, he said, can cause
distortions in investment and hiring that may be painful to
unwind when they rise again.
The comments, coming just weeks before the Fed is expected
to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade,
suggest Kaplan will be a much more centrist voice at the policy
table than his unapologetically hawkish predecessor Richard
Fisher.
A former Goldman Sachs banker whose father was a traveling
jewellery salesman, Kaplan is unlike Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
much of her central banking leadership in that he has no PhD in
economics. But his maiden speech shows he backed Yellen's
decision to wait on raising rates in the Fed's most recent
meetings, citing worries about the global slowdown and the need
for more economic data.
"What happens in China, emerging markets and advanced
economies around the world increasingly impacts the U.S
economy," he said. "Our economic team is continuing to consider
how overcapacity, demographic trends, high degrees of leverage
in some sectors and other secular issues in countries outside
the U.S. (particularly China) might adversely affect GDP,
unemployment and inflation within the U.S."
Because of those factors, he said, "a lower-than-usual
federal funds rate may well be needed to achieve any given
desired level of accommodation."
The U.S. economy will likely grow at an annual rate of 2
percent to 2.5 percent through 2016, he said, enough to keep
pushing down the unemployment rate, now at 5 percent. Still, he
suggested, there may be more room for the U.S. jobless rate to
fall without sparking inflation at home.
Kaplan forecast inflation to rise to 1.8 percent by the end
of next year and to the Fed's 2 percent goal by the end of 2017.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)