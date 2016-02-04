(Corrects spelling error in headline)

DALLAS Feb 4 The Federal Reserve needs to be "patient" on raising interest rates, the new chief of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Thursday, citing some signs of slowing U.S. growth amid tighter global financial conditions.

"This is a time for patience and analysis, and really assessing data, because there has been some slowing," Robert Kaplan told reporters after speaking before the Real Estate Council in Dallas. "There are certain times where it's wise to be patient."

