DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
March 4 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he expects solid growth in the U.S. economy this year and does not expect the economy to fall into recession. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Chris Reese)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------