HOUSTON, July 13 The Federal Reserve is "very sensitive" to the strength of the dollar, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, because even though manufacturing and exports have declined as a share of U.S. GDP, they have ripple effects through the economy.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects GDP growth of 2 percent, which is "slow." Boosting growth he said is the most important issue at this point even though doing so requires structural reforms that are not within the Fed's purview. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)