HOUSTON, Sept 23 The Federal Reserve's $4.5
trillion balance sheet and its decision to keep interest rates
only just above zero are not delivering as much stimulus to the
U.S. economy as might be thought, a top Fed official said on
Friday.
That is because headwinds like an aging population are
holding back U.S. and global growth, Dallas Fed chief Robert
Kaplan told a Texas Oil and Gas Association meeting in Houston.
"We don't think the economy is overheating," he said. "We are
not as accommodative as people would think."
