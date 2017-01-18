DALLAS Jan 18 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday said that while it's a
"healthy thing" that the incoming administration is planning
structural reforms, any new fiscal policies must take into
account rising public debt.
Kaplan urged "appropriate" policies that focus on boosting
productivity and labor force growth but do not add too much to
budget deficits and debt that are already on an unsustainable
growth path. He forecast 2.3 percent growth this year even
without any fiscal stimulus, and said the Fed should be removing
accommodation by raising rates and, later this year or next
year, possibly shrinking the Fed's massive balance sheet. Kaplan
has a vote this year on interest-rate policy.
