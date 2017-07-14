Fed's Kaplan sees trims to balance sheet as soon as September

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that the U.S. central bank could begin to allow its $4.5 trillion balance sheet to shrink "as soon as September."

At the same time, he reiterated his view that while the U.S. is near full employment, inflation has been muted, and he would like to see more progress before raising U.S. interest rates further. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)