WASHINGTON, March 29 The impact of China's
rebalancing toward consumption-led growth on the U.S. economy
through financial linkages should not be underestimated, Dallas
Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.
"Our bigger worry is as China goes through this very long
transition, there will be periods where they have a devaluation
or turmoil in terms of currency flight ... or turmoil in their
markets. I am more concerned that will transmit very quickly to
global financial markets," Kaplan said before an audience in
Austin, Texas.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)