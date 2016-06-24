NEW YORK, June 23 A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he is not at this point advocating for interest rate hikes and instead wants to watch U.S. economic data for "a trend established that we're making improvement."

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters: "At this point ... I'm certainly not in a position to be advocating for further action here. I'm basically in a position where I want to look at more information... The key here is patience." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)