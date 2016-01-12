BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2 stable outlook
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to b3 from caa2; stable outlook
Dallas Jan 11 Four U.S. interest-rate hikes are "not baked in the cake" for the Federal Reserve this year, particularly given the volatility in China's stock market and concerns about a slowdown there, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"This is an unusual start to the year, obviously," Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed's new president, told reporters after a talk here. Concern about China's slowdown forced the Fed to hold off raising interest rates in September, he said, and it is unclear if such a thing could happen this time around too.
"There's no substitute for time in assessing economic data as it unfolds," he said, adding that there would probably not be enough economic data before the Fed's January meeting to justify raising rates then, but there could be enough by March. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks fell more than 1 percent to their lowest level in over four-months on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, while exporters dropped after the yen spiked to a five-month high.