DALLAS, April 6 Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan declined on Wednesday to say when he expects to call for the Fed's next interest rate rise, but said that while the United States is vulnerable to "some amount of" financial turmoil, he sees costs to excess monetary policy accommodation.

"Being cautious or patient doesn't mean standing still," he told reporters after an appearance here.