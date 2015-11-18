HOUSTON Nov 18 The Federal Reserve is "sensitive" to the impact future rate hikes may have on emerging market economies, where a buildup of debt to boost growth could create vulnerabilities, the Fed's newest policymaker, Rob Kaplan, said on Wednesday,

"This is a delicate time and Fed monetary policy has some impact on that," Kaplan said.

He also said that while the Fed has been surprised by the lack of upward pressure on wages as the jobless rate has declined, it cannot wait until it actually sees those pressures rise before acting to raise rates, because to do so could risk an unwanted rise in inflation.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)