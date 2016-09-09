UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 9 The case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, but long-term headwinds to economic growth mean the central bank can afford to raise rates very slowly.
"The Fed can afford to be patient and deliberate in its actions," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters in Austin on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by Mission Capital. Most importantly, he added, "the likely path of rates is going to be flatter, much flatter than we've ever experienced historically." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.