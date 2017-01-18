DALLAS Jan 18 With the U.S. economy nearing
full employment and inflation making progress toward the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent goal, the U.S. central bank should be able
to raise rates "in a gradual and patient manner," Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.
Economic policies under discussion by the incoming Trump
administration provide "upside" risk to the growth forecast,
Kaplan told reporters after a talk, adding that while he views
three rate hikes this year as a pretty good guess, "we'll have a
debate about the pace" of rate hikes as the year goes on.
