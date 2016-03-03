AUSTIN, Texas, March 3 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he does not expect the U.S. economy to fall into recession this year, adding that the U.S. consumer is in "pretty good shape."

The remarks followed a speech in which Kaplan called for patience in raising U.S. interest rates, given tighter financial conditions since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)