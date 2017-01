MINNEAPOLIS Jan 18 Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he did not have enough information on potential fiscal policy shifts to change his own economic forecasts.

"The truth is I don't know what the new administration and the new Congress are ultimately going to enact," Kashkari told reporters in Minneapolis. "I don't feel like I have enough information to meaningfully change our forecast on the economy until we get some more clarity on what at least those proposals look like." (Reporting by Jason Lange)