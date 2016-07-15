ST. LOUIS July 15 Federal Reserve policymakers
are "debating internally" over the causes of an apparent
downshift in potential U.S. growth, a top Fed policymaker said
on Friday, adding that his own view is that it is because of a
drop in productivity.
"I am more sympathetic to Robert Gordon than I am to Larry
Summers," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference in St. Louis, referring to two
university professors who have offered competing explanations
for why the U.S. economy appears to be stuck in a period of slow
growth. "We are debating a lot of this internally, about which
of these is a better explanation for what we are seeing."
Northwestern professor Gordon's view is that U.S. growth is
slow because of a drop in innovation that has stunted
productivity growth permanently. Only extraordinary innovation,
in Gordon's view, can move the needle on productivity and
therefore growth.
Harvard professor Summers' view is that the U.S. has entered
a period of secular stagnation from which it can emerge if the
government boosts spending dramatically.
