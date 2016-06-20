By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, June 20 Regulators may hurt the
economy and push borrowers toward non-bank lenders if they set
too-high capital standards for Wall Street, Neel Kashkari,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said on
Monday.
The U.S. banking system needs deep reform to prevent a
repeat of the 2008 financial crisis and Wall Street firms should
hold more capital to brace against economic shocks, said
Kashkari, who was a Treasury Department official under the
George W. Bush administration.
But regulators must be mindful that forcing banks to hold
capital means those institutions may have less money to lend,
Kashkari told the Peterson Institute for International
Economics.
"More capital has downsides that need further exploration,"
he said. "In particular, higher capital could raise the cost of
lending and potentially reduce economic activity."
Kashkari was addressing a symposium for preventing Too Big
to Fail - shorthand for a government rescue of Wall Street.
Banks hold cash, government bonds and other easy-to-sell
assets to brace themselves against a crisis and Kashkari said
controlling those capital levels is one of the simplest ways to
strengthen banks.
Still, he warned that demanding too much from conventional
banks could give non-banks an edge.
"Increased capital standards for large banks have the
potential to push risk to non-banks, such as hedge funds and
insurance companies."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)