Nov 16 Minneapolis Federal Reserve President
Neel Kashkari unveiled a plan on Wednesday to prevent future
government bailouts by forcing the largest U.S. banks to hold so
much capital that they would probably decide to break themselves
up.
Kashkari's plan would also penalize large asset managers,
with the idea that so-called "shadow banks" can create systemic
risks similar to that of big banks.
"We expect that institutions whose size doesn't meaningfully
benefit their customers will be forced to break themselves up,"
the Minneapolis Fed said in a summary of its plan.
The plan, which would double the amount of loss-absorbing
equity capital for large U.S. banks and impose a new tax on
hedge funds and other asset managers, is sure to face fierce
opposition from Wall Street.
It may also be a tough sell for policymakers who have
already imposed rules intended to eliminate the notion that some
banks are "too big to fail," or TBTF.
However, its prospects may be better under the
administration of President-elect Donald Trump and the new
Congress.
Trump has been critical of Wall Street, and indicated he
would support dismantling 2010 financial crisis legislation
known as Dodd-Frank, but it is not clear whether he would
support Kashkari's approach.
However, lawmakers such as Texas Rep. Jeb Hensarling, who
runs the House Financial Services Committee, have also argued
for ratcheting up capital requirements to a level that would
prompt big banks to split apart. Senate Banking Committee
members Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and David Vitter, a
Republican, have also introduced legislation seeking to raise
capital requirements.
"I believe the biggest banks are still TBTF and continue to
pose a significant, ongoing risk to our economy," Kashkari said
in planned remarks he was to deliver at the Economic Club of New
York on Wednesday.
Kashkari has made "too big to fail" his signature issue
since being appointed head of the Minneapolis Fed in January. He
has held symposiums on the topic to get views from policymakers,
academics and industry leaders about the best way to prevent
future bailouts.
A former Goldman Sachs banker who administered the
U.S. Treasury Department's bailout program during the financial
crisis that erupted in 2008, Kashkari has positioned himself as
a reformed Wall Street banker who knows best how to fix the
problem. He also ran for governor in California in 2014, but has
declined to comment on future political ambitions.
Kashkari's initial comments about breaking up big banks
earlier this year drew praise from then-presidential candidate
Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont.
Dodd-Frank advocates have argued that it will prevent future
bank bailouts. But the Minneapolis Fed proposal argues there is
still a 67 percent chance of one over the next 100 years.
Kashkari's plan would reduce the likelihood of a future
financial crisis over the next 100 years to roughly 9 percent,
according to the proposal.
The increased equity requirement for banks would replace an
existing requirement that allows banks to use equity and
long-term debt.
The plan would also require the Treasury Secretary to
certify that the banks subject to the rule are not "systemically
important." Otherwise, they would face even tougher capital
requirements.
Banks subject to the rule will have $250 billion in assets,
a group that would include Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & CO and
Citigroup, among others.
A group of so-called "shadow banks," with more than $50
billion in assets, like Blackrock Inc would face a tax
of at least 1.2 percent on their debt. If the Treasury indicates
any of those firms are systemically important, the tax would
rise to 2.2 percent.
"The tax would effectively make the cost of funds roughly
equivalent between large banks and nonbanks," according to the
plan, which was released Wednesday.
Banks with less than $10 billion in assets would see looser
regulations, since they do not pose a threat to the U.S.
economy, Kashkari said. Insurers would also escape the rule,
because their funding model is different.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Diane Craft)