MINNEAPOLIS Jan 18 The Federal Reserve is
launching a research institute to generate ideas elected
officials might use to help more Americans move up the income
ladder, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on
Wednesday.
The institute will be housed at the Minneapolis Fed and has
the backing of Fed Chair Janet Yellen who is urging economists
within the Fed system to participate in the research, Kashkari
said in prepared remarks that did not refer to the U.S. economic
outlook.
The Fed has appeared in recent years to more closely follow
racial economic disparities and income inequality trends. Staff
economists at the Fed's Washington-based Board of Governors have
prepared briefs on economic trends for different racial groups,
while Yellen has called income inequality a major long-term
economic problem.
Yellen in turn has been criticized by congressional
Republicans for expressing these views, which they have deemed
overtly political and supportive of the Obama administration's
own priorities. She has also been criticized by liberal groups
for failing to do more to fight inequality.
Kashkari, who took the helm at the Minneapolis Fed in
January 2016, said the Fed's trove of hundreds of PhD economists
make it well suited to help research why racial unemployment
gaps have been so persistent in America and why more recent
generations struggle to move up the income ladder.
Coming up with ideas fiscal policymakers might use to fix
these problems might "help the Federal Reserve achieve its
maximum employment mandate," Kashkari said.
