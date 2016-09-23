Sept 23 Neel Kashkari, president of the
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said Friday that he is more
worried about raising rates too quickly than too slowly, largely
because the central bank is better equipped to fight high
inflation than low inflation.
"Risks are asymmetric. Worry more about too quickly,"
Kashkari tweeted, responding to a question about whether raising
rates too slowly or too quickly is a bigger concern. Kashkari,
in a first for a Fed president, was conducting a question and
answer session on Twitter.
