Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
MINNEAPOLIS, March 31 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday that policymakers at the U.S. central bank want to shrink the Fed's massive balance sheet.
"There is interest among FOMC members to start to shrink the balance sheet in a gradual and predictable way," Kashkari said at a banking conference in Minneapolis, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, which makes the Fed's monetary policy decisions. He added that the U.S. economy is still coming up short on both inflation and employment, so "there's no reason to hurry up and raise rates."
Kashkari was the lone dissenter this month on the Fed's decision to raise the U.S. short-term borrowing rate target a quarter of a percentage point, the third increase since the Great Recession. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).
