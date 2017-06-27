CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
June 28 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices edged lower after an industry report showed an increase in U.S. crude inventory.
June 27 With inflation low and wages showing little sign of an upward surge, the U.S. Federal Reserve should not be raising interest rates, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.
"What's the rush?" Kashkari asked at an event in Houghton, Michigan, adding that neither wage nor inflation data is giving any sign that the economy is about to overheat and indeed may suggest that there is still some slack in the labor market. The Fed raised rates twice this year, including earlier this month, and Kashkari dissented both times. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, June 28 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that 120 tower blocks had failed fire tests in the wake of a blaze that killed 79 people at Grenfell Tower in London.
* Euro jumps for second day after shift in language from ECB chief