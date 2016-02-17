WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve should keep interest rates accommodative to spur employment and drive inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

"If we keep making sure we have accommodative monetary policy, we can keep bringing people off the sidelines, bring them back into the labor force, bring inflation up to our two-percent target," Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)