MINNEAPOLIS May 9 The Federal Reserve should
raise U.S. interest rates before inflation reaches the Fed's
2-percent goal, given the lags with which monetary policy affect
the economy, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.
"It's not so much, do we let it go above 2 percent and then
keep accommodative policy and not respond to that," Minneapolis
Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a speech at the
Economic Club of Minnesota. "If we see it start moving towards 2
percent and we have confidence that the data is real, I would
then expect to see less accommodative policy, just because
people are afraid of how big the overshoot is going to be."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)