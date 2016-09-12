Sept 12 Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Monday declined to say when he thinks the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates, but suggested he sees little urgency to take action given the state of the economy.

Kashkari, in an interview on CNBC, said he watched inflation closely and wanted to see more upward movement in core measures of inflation. He said his overall outlook was for moderate economic growth, and while he views low growth as due largely to factors that cannot be affected by monetary policy, he said he saw as "curious" the suggestion that raising rates could somehow lift inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)