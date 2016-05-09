MINNEAPOLIS May 9 The Federal Reserve's current
monetary policy stance is appropriate, a top U.S. central banker
said on Monday, because low rates are helping bring workers back
to the labor force without putting too much upward pressure on
inflation.
But there is only so much the Fed can do, Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari said in remarks prepared for delivery to
the Economic Club of Minnesota, warning that keeping rates low
for too long could put too much upward pressure on inflation.
"If we provided too much stimulus and lost control of
inflation as in the 1970s, virtually all Americans would
suffer," he said. "We might then have to raise interest rates
aggressively to bring inflation back down - potentially causing
a recession that could put out of work the very people we were
trying to help. Nonmonetary policies are needed to address the
root causes of the problems that unfairly leave some Americans
behind."
Kashkari, who is not a voter on Fed policy this year,
detailed some of his views on monetary policy earlier in an
interview with Reuters.
In his prepared remarks he said he thought too much focus
was being put on the Fed and its immediate interest-rate
decisions, rather than longer-term solutions to America's
challenges, including an apparent decline in productivity growth
that potentially threatens the wellbeing of future generations.
"Whether the (Fed) raises rates in June isn't going to be
what determines whether our children and grandchildren are
better off than we are," Kashkari said. "(G)iven the lack of
notable price and wage pressures and the possibility of drawing
more people back into the labor market, I believe the current
accommodative policy stance is appropriate."
