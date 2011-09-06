MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 6 Recoveries after financial
crises are typically very slow, and it is unclear what, if
anything, can be done to speed them up, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday.
"The question that policymakers and academics are asking
is, does that mean that there is no policy response that can
get us back fast, or does that mean that that policy response
has not yet been found," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Narayana Kocherlakota said at the University of
Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.
"I don't have an answer to that, but that is the question
we have to ask."
Unemployment is at 9.1 percent more than two years after
the end of the Great Recession and the financial crisis of
2007-2009. The Fed has made an unprecedented effort to pull the
economy from the recession, including keeping interest rates
near zero and buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities.
At the U.S. central bank's policy-setting meeting last
month, Kocherlakota opposed the Fed's move to ease monetary
policy still further, saying the decision was inconsistent with
the Fed's goal of keeping inflation at or just below 2
percent.
(Reporting by David Bailey, Writing by Ann Saphir, Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)