MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 6 Recoveries after financial crises are typically very slow, and it is unclear what, if anything, can be done to speed them up, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"The question that policymakers and academics are asking is, does that mean that there is no policy response that can get us back fast, or does that mean that that policy response has not yet been found," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

"I don't have an answer to that, but that is the question we have to ask."

Unemployment is at 9.1 percent more than two years after the end of the Great Recession and the financial crisis of 2007-2009. The Fed has made an unprecedented effort to pull the economy from the recession, including keeping interest rates near zero and buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities.

At the U.S. central bank's policy-setting meeting last month, Kocherlakota opposed the Fed's move to ease monetary policy still further, saying the decision was inconsistent with the Fed's goal of keeping inflation at or just below 2 percent.

(Reporting by David Bailey, Writing by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)