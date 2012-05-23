RAPID CITY, South Dakota May 23 The U.S.
Federal Reserve, which has kept short-term rates near zero since
December 2008, may need to ease monetary policy further if U.S.
unemployment rises or inflation falls, a top Fed official said
on Wednesday.
Those are possible outcomes if U.S. lawmakers allow a raft
of tax breaks to expire on schedule at the end of the year,
pushing the nation over a "fiscal cliff" in 2013, Minneapolis
Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in answer to an
audience question after a talk at the Black Hills Knowledge
Network.
But, he added, "I don't see that that is a policy choice
that the Congress and President wind up making," he said.
(Reporting by Kayla Gahagan; writing by Ann Saphir)