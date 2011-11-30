PALO ALTO, Calif Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve could further ease monetary policy by buying bonds, but doing so would likely provide less economic stimulus than past bond-buying programs, a top Fed official said on Tuesday..

"Further marginal moves are likely to have further marginal impacts," Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Kocherlakota stopped short of advocating either further easing or tightening, saying that the U.S. central bank first needs to lay out its policy goals and what it would do to interest rates given a range of economic scenarios.

"I am open to hearing what my colleagues have to say," said Kocherlakota, who has one more vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel before rotating into a non-voting spot next year.

Kocherlakota used his vote twice this year to dissent against Fed easing. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)