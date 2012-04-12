JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn, April 12 The possibility that a financial crisis across the Atlantic could knock the wind from the U.S. recovery is much lower now than it was late last year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"I think that we are in a much better place than we were six months ago," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. "I think the probability of an adverse outcome is much lower."
The stress tests that U.S. banks just went through should build confidence that they have the ability to withstand a crisis from Europe should it occur, he added. (Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
