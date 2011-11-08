(Corrects day of week in first sentence)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Nov 8 Jitters over Europe's debt crisis could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The simmering sovereign debt crisis in Europe could hurt trade with the United States, but more significantly, threatens the United States by increasing uncertainty in financial markets, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said in response to an audience question after a speech to the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce here.

"I think it would be a negative drag on prices, would force inflation downward, and force unemployment upward: I think that kind of shock, there's no real tension in our mandates," Kocherlakota said. "If we see that kind of thing that's going to happen, the response would be to provide more accommodation." (Reporting by Ann Nachtigal; Writing by Ann Saphir)