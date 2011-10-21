MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, who opposed the Fed's most recent easing, said on Friday he likes the approach of one of the Fed's most prominent advocates of more stimulus.

But he stopped short of embracing Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' call for more easing.

"I like his framing of the problem very much," Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech here. "But actually getting to the quantities, I'd have to think about it more.

Evans has argued for tying policy to specific measures of unemployment and inflation. Earlier this week he said he favored keeping rates low until unemployment fell to 7 percent, as long as inflation stayed below 3 percent. The Fed's informal target for inflation is 2 percent.

The Fed should do more to clarify how it views the trade-off between inflation and unemployment, he said, without saying exactly what he thinks the tradeoff should be.

Once it does, he said, the Fed could more safely allow inflation to temporarily rise above its 2-percent target, as long as it was clear about its long-run goals.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)