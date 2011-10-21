MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 Minneapolis Federal Reserve
Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, who opposed the Fed's
most recent easing, said on Friday he likes the approach of one
of the Fed's most prominent advocates of more stimulus.
But he stopped short of embracing Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans' call for more easing.
"I like his framing of the problem very much," Kocherlakota
told reporters after a speech here. "But actually getting to
the quantities, I'd have to think about it more.
Evans has argued for tying policy to specific measures of
unemployment and inflation. Earlier this week he said he
favored keeping rates low until unemployment fell to 7 percent,
as long as inflation stayed below 3 percent. The Fed's informal
target for inflation is 2 percent.
The Fed should do more to clarify how it views the
trade-off between inflation and unemployment, he said, without
saying exactly what he thinks the tradeoff should be.
Once it does, he said, the Fed could more safely allow
inflation to temporarily rise above its 2-percent target, as
long as it was clear about its long-run goals.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)