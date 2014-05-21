MINNEAPOLIS May 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
not poised to unveil a revised "exit strategy" for returning to
a normal policy stance and shrinking its massive balance sheet,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Wednesday.
"This is all about prudent planning for normalization, for
exit," he told reporters when asked about minutes of the Fed's
April policy-setting meeting, which were released on Wednesday.
"People shouldn't be thinking that at the next meeting this is
all coming down the pike."
The last so-called exit strategy - which listed steps the
Fed planned to take to return to normal - were published in June
2011, "and we're not there yet," Kocherlakota added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)