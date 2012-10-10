BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The Federal Reserve could keep its benchmark interest rate low even if the U.S. jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.
Kocherlakota last month proposed a rule-based plan for keeping interest rates super low until either the jobless rate hit 5.5 percent or the Fed's medium-term inflation outlook hit 2.25 percent.
But on Wednesday he signaled he would support keeping that plan flexible.
"When the unemployment rate reaches 5.5 percent, the Fed could take into account a number of other economic conditions at that point in time," he told community and business leaders in Great Falls, Montana.
"So we could keep the fed funds rate low even though the unemployment rate has hit 5.5 percent," he said.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.