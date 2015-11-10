Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
SAN FRANCISCO The Federal Reserve's most dovish policymaker will not participate in the U.S. central bank's December meeting, where policymakers have said they will consider their first rate hike since 2006.
"I’m recusing myself from participating in the December FOMC meeting," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who does not have a vote this year on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said in an emailed statement.
Kocherlakota has lobbied colleagues for more monetary policy easing just as most believe the economy is ready to leave behind a seven-year stint at near-zero interest rates.
The bank's first vice president, Jim Lyon, will participate instead of Kocherlakota, who is leaving the bank to return to academia at the end of the year. The bank named his replacement, former U.S. Treasury official Neel Kashkari, on Tuesday.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.