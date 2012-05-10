* Sees expected rise in inflation as a warning sign
By Ann Saphir
MINNEAPOLIS, May 10 Unemployment may not have
too much farther to fall before inflation threatens, forcing the
U.S. Federal Reserve to respond by beginning its exit from
super-easy monetary policy in six to nine months, a top Fed
official said on Thursday.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, whose
policy views tend toward the hawkish end of the policy spectrum,
said he sees inflation at about 2 percent this year - the Fed's
target - but rising to 2.3 percent next year.
If that forecast pans out, he said, the Fed's policy-setting
committee may soon need to change its current guidance that it
will keep rates low through late 2014. The Fed has kept rates
near zero since 2008.
"I continue to watch inflation very carefully, and not just
because I'm concerned about price stability, but more because
it's a guide to how close we are to maximum employment as well,"
Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech at the Economic Club
of Minnesota.
"If the committee were to agree with my prognosis that we
should be initiating exit in six to nine months, you would want
to change language of that statement even sooner."
Kocherlakota's views are in the minority at the U.S. central
bank.
Last month, after reiterating the Fed's commitment to keep
rates low for the next two and a half years, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke described monetary policy as being in "more or less the
right place," and promised another launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken.
And though in recent months they have scaled back
expectations for a new bond buying initiative, economists at
major Wall Street firms surveyed on Friday still saw about a one
in three chance the Fed will start another bond buying
initiative.
GDP growth cooled to 2.2 percent in the first quarter from 3
percent in the final quarter of last year, and last Friday a
government report showed U.S. employers added a surprisingly
meager 115,000 jobs in April.
JOBS KEY TO POLICY
The debate over the true level of "maximum employment" in
the United States is emerging as an important one as the Fed
weighs its next policy move.
Some inflation hawks like Kocherlakota believe that
structural changes in the economy since the Great Recession mean
the unemployment rate may not decline to the levels that were
typical before the crisis. They point to a rise in unfilled job
openings that, they say, suggest workers' skills do not match
the current needs of employers.
On Thursday, Kocherlakota used some of his speech to examine
the experience of Sweden in the 1990s, where unemployment rose
sharply after a severe financial crisis and since then has never
declined to pre-crisis levels.
"At a minimum, Sweden's experiences forces us to contemplate
the possibility that the erosion in the labor market performance
that we've seen in the United States over the past five years
may be highly persistent, even under appropriate monetary
policy," said Kocherlakota, who is not a voter this year on the
Fed's policy-setting panel.
Kocherlakota said he believes the U.S. economy in the long
run can tolerate an unemployment rate of around 6 percent before
inflationary pressures start building. But near-term, he said,
that rate is probably "much closer" to the current 8.1 percent
level.
Taking the opposite view is San Francisco Fed President John
Williams, who argued recently that the jobless rate is still at
least 2 percentage points above maximum employment. Such a view
suggests the Fed can keep monetary policy extremely easy for
quite some time before risking a rise in inflation.
But Kocherlakota on Thursday said he believes it's at least
possible that the erosion in the labor market may be "highly
persistent" even with extremely easy monetary policy.
And "distinctly higher" inflation in 2011 versus 2010, he
suggested, may force the Fed's hand sooner than it now expects.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)