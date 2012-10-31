By Joseph Cadotte
Duluth, Minn. Oct 30 Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday
delivered a spirited defense of the Fed's ultra-easy monetary
policy and said the central bank may need to do more to
stabilize prices and boost employment.
Last week the Fed repeated its vow to keep U.S. interest
rates near zero through at least mid-2015 and stuck to its plan
to buy mortgage-backed securities to push down long-term
borrowing costs.
The asset purchases, launched in September, mark the Fed's
third round of quantitative easing since the financial crisis of
2007-2009. They are expected to bulk up a balance sheet already
more than triple its pre-crisis size.
Some critics, including several inside the Fed, have said
the central bank has gone too far.
"I strongly disagree," Kocherlakota said. The economy
suffered an unprecedented shock, its worst in 80 years, and such
a shock requires an unprecedented response, he said.
At a lofty 7.8 percent, U.S. unemployment is well above the
level that most economists see as healthy. Meanwhile, most Fed
policymakers see inflation at or below the central bank's 2
percent target for the next year or two, Kocherlakota said.
"Given how high unemployment is expected to remain over the
next few years, these inflation forecasts suggest that monetary
policy is, if anything, too tight, not too easy," he said.
Fed officials believe the natural rate of unemployment - the
level of joblessness that can be sustained over the long term
without pushing up prices - is somewhere between 5 percent and 6
percent.
"Those estimates imply that we can see unemployment fall
back down to between 5 and 6 percent without generating
inflationary pressures above 2 percent," Kocherlakota said.
Kocherlakota, who as recently as six months ago called for
monetary tightening by the end of the year, last month shocked
global markets by urging the Fed to keep rates low until
unemployment falls to 5.5 percent.
The low-rate vow can stay in place, Kocherlakota said, as
long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.25 percent.
Kocherlakota did not elaborate on his proposal on Tuesday.
But his remarks, delivered at the University of Minnesota
campus, underscored Kocherlakota's conversion from a one-time
policy hawk to an employment-focused dove.
"We should always judge the appropriateness of the Fed's
policies in terms of how the economy is doing relative to the
two Main Street goals that Congress has set for the FOMC,"
Kocherlakota said, referring to the twin goals of the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee of price stability
and full employment.
"Such a comparison," he said, "does not suggest that
monetary policy is currently too easy."
FISCAL CLIFF
Kocherlakota's visit to Duluth happened to coincide with
that of former President Bill Clinton, who was on campus earlier
in the day rallying votes for Barack Obama ahead of next week's
U.S. presidential election.
Fielding a wide range of questions from students and
faculty, Kocherlakota avoided politics, but expressed optimism
that lawmakers will reach an agreement to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff, a raft of automatic spending cuts and tax
increases set to go into effect if Congress doesn't act.
As long as they avert the fiscal cliff, he said, the economy
should grow at about a 2.5 percent pace - slightly swifter than
this year, but not fast enough to bring down unemployment
quickly.
"Growth has been so slow in this recovery, that we have not
been able to create that many jobs," he said.
Asked if the deadly superstorm Sandy changes his outlook,
Kocherlakota said that natural disasters, while exacting
enormous human damage, tend to deliver little lasting economic
impact.
Still, he said, "It's too early to tell the full economic
ramifications of what the hurricane will be."
Kocherlakota was asked about the impact of the Fed's
monetary policy on savers hurt by low returns on their money.
Those low returns have less to do with monetary policy than
with the huge demand, in an uncertain economy, for safe assets,
Kocherlakota said. That drives down interest rates and makes it
hard to make money on savings, he said.
Once people become more optimistic and certain about the
future, he said, interest rates will rise.